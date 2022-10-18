Jaipur/New Delhi: Two of three minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar district on October 15 were found murdered in Delhi on Tuesday, police said. The third brother is safe and currently at a children's home in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. Sons of a vegetable vendor, Aman (13), Vipin (8) and Shiva (7) were abducted from Bhiwadi in Alwar on the evening of October 15.

The accused, who lived next to the family home, brought the children to Delhi. Since the brothers knew the accused -- identified as Mahaveer Teli and Manjah Kushwaha -- they went with them willingly. Later at night, however, they were gripped by fear and started crying. The accused, in a state of panic, hit and strangulated them and dumped the bodies near the Yamuna river, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar said.

However, Shiva survived and regained consciousness on Sunday morning. Some local residents spotted him crying and took him to a local police station. Later on Sunday, the accused called Gyan Singh, the boys' father, to demand Rs 8 lakh in ransom. The police traced the mobile number and identified the accused. They were nabbed on Monday night. "Teli and Kushwaha said they murdered the boys and dumped their bodies near the Yamuna river in Delhi. A team was rushed to the location early this morning and the bodies of Aman and Vipin recovered," Kumar said.

The victims' parents also travelled to Delhi with a team of Rajasthan Police. Delhi Police said a boy was found near Ahinsa Sthal Picket on Sunday morning and was later identified as Shiva. "He was taken to Mehrauli police station. He could not disclose anything except his and his father's names. He was later identified as the same Shiva," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi South) Chandhan Chowdhary said. Kumar added that both the accused had been arrested and were being interrogated.

Both the accused hail from Bihar and lived near the family in Bhiwadi. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were drug addicts. One of them ran a small shop while the other worked in a factory, the police said.