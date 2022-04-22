Srinagar: Some suspected militants fired upon two non-locals in the Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday evening. "Two non-local labourers were fired upon by militants this evening at Srinagar-Budgam-Pulwama Border. Both have been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and efforts are on to nab the militants.

More details are awaiting

