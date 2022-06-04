Two non-locals injured in grenade blast in Shopian district of J&K
Srinagar: Two outside labourers were injured in a grenade blast in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. "Militants lobbed a grenade at Aglar Zainapora, resulting in minor injuries to two non-locals. The area has been cordoned off," a police spokesman tweeted. Senior police personnel have rushed to the spot. (PTI)
