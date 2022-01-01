Agartala: Two members of the Biswamohan faction of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the Inspector General of BSF, Sushanta Kumar Nath said, "BSF Tripura Frontier has been successful in motivating the active insurgents to surrender and join the mainstream. "Resultantly, a number of Insurgent Cadres, particularly of “NLFT (BM) Outfit” have renounced the path of violence and joined the mainstream after surrendering before the BSF and other Security Forces."

“In the series of surrender, today, two more active Cadres of NLFT (BM) have opted for “GHAR WAPSI”. One of them is an active old cadre namely Khitish Debbarma @ Kwkhwi and another is Swapan Debbarma @ Bathar. Both are residents of Champahour under Khowai district," he said.

He further said that Khitish Debbarma reportedly joined the outfit in 2019 and underwent vigorous training in weapons and tactics. "As of now, Khitish Debbarma has been listed as an active cadre of NLFT (BM) as per the list published by the State government. Swapan Debbarma reportedly joined the NLFT (BM) in 2020 and has been continuing as its active member," he said.

"In the recent years, large numbers of NLFT (BM) cadres have surrendered before BSF and other SFs, which indicate their eagerness to renounce the path of violence. It is pertinent to mention here that, to date, a total of 31 Insurgents of NLFT (including the present 02) have surrendered before BSF Tripura, which includes 23 cadres who surrendered between 2017 and 2020," he said.