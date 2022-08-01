Srinagar: Srinagar police nabbed two NIT students and one more for allegedly drinking and carrying liquor and drug substances in the higher reaches of the Nishat area. The video of the youths with drug substances is said to be from Sunday evening and has gone viral on social media. After the video went viral, the police searched and nabbed the accused drunkards.

Two among them were identified as NIT Srinagar, who were carrying 3 bottles of liquor while the third one has been identified as a biryani seller at Lal Chowk.

The police have been actively monitoring the Nishant area for the last 3-4 months with a special alert on the Laila Majnoo area where most of the immoral activities are being carried out. Due to the persistent efforts of the police, a lot of change has been witnessed in the recent past with over there with the youth being counseled and sent for rehabilitation coupled with legal actions well.

Srinagar police reiterate its pledge against social crimes and solicit the cooperation of the general public in bringing such issues to their notice on the narcotic helpline number: 9596770550.