Jamui (Bihar): In a joint search operation carried out by Commando Battalion For Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force, SSB, and the Jamui police, two hardcore CPI(Maoist) rebels Karuna Di and Pintu Rana, were arrested along with AK-47, SLR and a huge cache of live cartridges. They were arrested from the jungles of Giddheshwar hill in the Jamui district of Bihar.

After the killing of the Maoist commander Matlu Turi in a police encounter, the top rung leadership of the CPI (Maoist)-- the proscribed outfit-- and other members of the armed squad were looking for an escape route from the jungles of Giddheshwar hill, a forested region.

"The arrest of two hardcore Maoist leaders will break the backbone of extremist activities in this part of the state. At the same time, the mood of security forces of both the states--Bihar and Jharkhand--is upbeat after these two arrests . It will help in curbing Maoist activities in Bihar and Jharkhand to a great extent. At least 72 cases have been pending against Pintu Rana, while 33 cases were registered against Karuna Di at different police stations in Bihar and Jharkhand," Shaurya Suman, the Jamui SP said.