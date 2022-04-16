Bijapur: The Bijapur Police on Saturday arrested two Naxalites from the forests of Gorna amid a campaign launched against Naxalites throughout the state. The arrested have been identified as Mangu Ursa and Badraiya, both of whom were also presented in the Bijapur Court and sent to district jail thereafter.

One of the Naxalites, Mangu was reportedly involved in the firing incident wherein the police force deployed in Mankeli during the 2013 assembly elections was attacked. Whereas, the second one, Badraiya also had a record of involvement in the infamous 2019 robbery in Jeedpalli village where household items, rations, and cattle were stolen on June 22, 2019. Both of them were arrested from different locations, by different officials. Badraiya was arrested by Cobra 204 and CRPF in joint action on the banks of the Chintawagu River.

Meanwhile, the DRG officials also demolished a Naxalite memorial that they stumbled upon in the forests of Andripal, after the DRG force went out towards the Bechapal village for patrolling from the Mirtur police station. The Naxalite search operations are being carried out actively in several police station areas of the Bijapur block including Bhopalpatnam, Usur, and Bhairamgarh among others, while the police have also reported a decrease in the Naxalite activities in the area.

