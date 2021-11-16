Mumbai: Two arrested police officers were produced before the court during the hearing of Mumbai Police's petition to declare former Commissioner of Police and Director-General of Home Guards Parambir Singh absconding in Goregaon ransom case on Tuesday. The two officers Nandakishore Gopale and Ashas Korkhe were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, while a decision on Parambir Singh is pending.

Parambir Singh has been charged with five cases of ransom. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on November 13 filed a petition before the court seeking declaration of Singh as an absconder because he failed to appear before the investigators for questioning despite repeated summons.

Five separate cases of ransom have been lodged against Parambir Singh in Thane and Mumbai. The cases are being investigated by the team of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. According to the crime branch, Parambir Singh has absconded. Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap has filed a case in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court on behalf of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police to convict Parambir Singh. Two other accused Riyaz Bhati and Vinay Singh alias Bablu have also been ordered to be convicted.

A businessman by the name of Vimal Agrawal from Goregaon had lodged a complaint against Sachin Waze, Parambir Singh, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh and Riaz Patel. Agarwal runs a BOHO restaurant and bar in Goregaon in partnership. He alleged that Sachin Waze and the other accused had taken Rs 9 lakh to keep both of them going.

Agarwal further alleged that the accused had taken Rs 9 lakh from January-February 2020 to March 2021. Following Agarwal's allegations, Mumbai Police has registered cases under sections 384, 385, 388, 389, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.