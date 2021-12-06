Mumbai: Two more people have been diagnosed with Omicron in Mumbai today. The total number of Omicron patients in Maharashtra reached 10 on December 6 according to the report of National Integrative Disease Survey Program, Maharashtra Public Health Department, National Institute of Virology.

A 37-year-old man who arrived in Mumbai from South Africa and his 36-year-old female friend who arrived from the United States were tested positive with Omicron variant. They were not displaying any symptoms and were vaccinated by Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine.

The first case of Omicron in Maharashtra, a 33-year-old man who recently returned from South Africa was found positive for the Omicron variant on December 4. He arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai and Delhi.

( With agency inputs)

