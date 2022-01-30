Jaipur: Directorate of College Education's Dr Subhash Yadav, assistant director (HRD), and BS Bairwa, assistant professor (Chemistry), administrative branch, have been also been suspended by the Rajasthan government in connection with the paper leak during the teachers’ recruitment exam conducted on September 26, 2021.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a meeting, also decided to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court to give suggestions for ensuring that papers leak incidents do not take place and exams are conducted in a fair manner, official sources said.

Irregularities occurred in the conduct of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 by the Board in September, leading to protests. Former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday renewed her party's demand for a CBI inquiry in the matter.

In a statement, she said that the fairness and transparency of examinations should be beyond every doubt.

