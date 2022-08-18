Rampur: Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Azam Khan, who was released on bail recently, has been booked in two cases of alleged intimidation of witnesses at two different police stations of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. It is learnt that the two cases were registered on Wednesday-one case has been registered in Kotwali Nagar Rampur and the other in Kotwali Ganj Rampur.

Also read: Azam Khan shifted to Bareilly jail until further order: Advocate

Witness Abrar Hussain, a resident of Dungarpur said that he had filed a case against Azam Khan and Ale Hasan in 2019 for which there was a hearing in the court on Wednesday. Hussain said some people came to his house, including Ishad Mahmood and Abdul Parvez Shamsi, and threatened to kill him. He said the accused also abused his wife.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla said apart from Hussain, another witness in a separate case also approached the police saying he was also being threatened by Azam Khans' henchmen. Shukla said two cases have been registered against Azam Khan. The SP said that interference in the judicial process will not be tolerated.