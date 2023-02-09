Dehradun: Two more fake Ayurveda practitioners were arrested in connection with the ongoing SIT probe into a fake Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree racket, police said on Thursday. A total of 14 arrests have been made in the case now, they added.

Ashfaq Ahmad (39) and Jyoti Kumari (38) were arrested on Wednesday for buying fake degrees from the arrested mastermind of the racket Imlakh Khan, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Daleep Singh Kunwar said. Ahmad ran a private Ayurveda clinic in Dehradun and Kumari at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district with the fake BAMS degrees they had bought from Khan, he said.

Ahmad told the SIT that he had bought the fake BAMS degree from Khan for Rs 7 lakh. Those arrested are among 36 fake Ayurveda practitioners in Uttarakhand, out of which eleven have already been arrested including Ahmad and Kumari. Imlakh Khan, the mastermind of the racket, had been arrested from Ajmer district in Rajasthan by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force on February 2, according to police.

Over 600 fake degrees and related certificates of universities in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and one Ukrainian university have been seized from Khan, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the SSP said. It is being investigated whether Khan also dealt in fake medical degrees, he said. (PTI)