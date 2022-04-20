Chhapra: An incident that shames humanity has come to light in Bihar's Chhapra, where a two-month-old baby girl was raped. The accused youth was staying at his sister's house in Navdiari village of Akilpur police station area where he raped the baby girl living in the neighborhood.

As the villagers heard the baby's cry, they reached the spot and nabbed the accused after threshing him they handed him to the police.

The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar, the 23-year-old son, of Yogendra Ram, resident of Didarganj, Patna. Saran, SP Santosh Kumar said that "the youth has been arrested and has been sent to judicial custody after a case got registered against under the POCSO Act."

Describing the incident as heinous, the SP said, "the accused will be punished by conducting a speedy trial in this case. This incident is very shameful and the police are very serious about it. The medical examination of both the girl and the accused is being done."

After the incident, there is a sense of anger among the villagers over the degree of crime, they were demanding the strongest possible punishment immediately and the incident widely getting discussed and condemned in the region.

