Ayodhya: In an unfortunate incident, two minor sisters were allegedly gang raped in the Bikapur police station area of the district on Monday evening while they were returning home from a nearby market. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the victim's father filed a complaint at Bikapur police station. Following the complaint, a case got registered under relevant sections and the girls were sent for medical examinations, while a search for the accused is underway.

As per the complaint, the girls who belong to the scheduled caste were returning from Sherpur Para Bazar on Monday evening after doing shopping. Meanwhile, 4 youths caught hold of them at a deserted stretch and dragged them to a sugarcane field, and raped them. Later, when the girls reached home they narrated the incident to the family members.

Over the incident, CO Bikapur Pramod Yadav said, "A case has been registered and the girls have been sent for medical examination while the accused are being searched."