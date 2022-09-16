Ramgarh: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two youths in the Barlanga Police Station area in Jharkhand's Ramgarh. Police arrested the accused youths in the case. It is learnt that the accused youths Sachin Mahato and Murain Mahato together kidnapped both the minors, who had left the house for defecation and raped them in the nearby forest.

Also read: Delhi most unsafe for women, 2 minors raped every day, recorded maximum kidnapping cases, says NCRB data

The accused also threatened the victims not to inform anyone about the incident at home. However, the girls defying the threats informed the family members, who lodged a complaint with the Barlanga Police Station. On the instructions of Ramgarh SP Piyush Pandey, the Barlanga police arrested the accused in the case.

SI Shyamanandan of Barlanga Police Station said that based on a complaint an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act. Along with this, a medical examination of the minor girls was conducted at the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital. After this, raids were conducted and both the accused were arrested. He said that after interrogating both the accused, they have been sent to jail.