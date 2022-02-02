Kota: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained two minor girls from the Guwahati bound train at Kota Junction at Rajasthan, on January 31 night.

Both the girls are residents of Jehanabad in Bihar reached Kota station instead of going to Haryana due to boarding in the wrong train to meet their lovers where the RPF took them into preventive custody. Meanwhile, their families have been contacted by the RPF officials.

After an initial interrogation both the girls have said that they were going to meet their friends. After which they have been temporarily provided a shelter at Kota.

Child Welfare Committee member Vimal Chand Jain said that “RPF CI Bachchan Dev had found both the girls in Okha Guwahati Express train. When both were asked about their families, they could not give a satisfactory answer.”

As per the information of RPF, Child Line’s outreach field worker reached Rekha Sakya railway station.

According to RPF officials, “ both the girls aged around 15 to 16 years were going to Panipat to meet their friends without informing their family members. The girls were carrying Rs 12,000 cash and gold earrings along with them.”

During interrogation, the RPF came to know that the girls confessed that both of them are friends and one of the girl’s sisters lived in Panipat where she had gone a few days ago. It was later revealed that they had an affair with two boys there.

After this, both the girls came back to Jehanabad and continued to be in contact with the boys.

In such a situation, to live with them both of them had left their house without informing their family members. One of these girls has already been engaged and her family members were also going to get her married a few days later. In such a situation, they have been provided shelter in the shelter home temporarily. Along with this, information has also been sent to their respective families members by the police officials.