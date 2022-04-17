Phulbani(Odisha): Two children drowned on Sunday while taking bath in a river. The incident took place in the Kandhamal district of Odisha on Sunday afternoon. Locals said that the two cousins, a girl and a boy, aged 4 and 5 respectively, were bathing in the Salunki river.

The currents soon took them into deeper waters. When locals saw that the children drowning, they immediately jumped into the river and rescued them. The two children were rushed to the Tikabali Community Health Centre in a critical condition where doctors declared them as brought dead. According to police, the two were residents of Chhatijhar village under the Tikabali Police Station area. Earlier a man was swept away by a wave in Puri on Saturday in front of his son. He is yet to be traced.

Also read:J&K: Man dies, another injured in drowning incident in Rajouri