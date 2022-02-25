Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have killed two unidentified militants in an encounter between the militants and security forces in Amshipora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

"Shopian Encounter Update: 02 #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Reports state that the gunfight broke out after security forces had launched a search operation in the area, based on inputs regarding the presence of militants there.

As the search party approached the suspected area, the hiding militants opened fire on the forces, thereby triggering an encounter.