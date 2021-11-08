Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested two active militants from south Kashmir. "One militant was arrested from Anantnag while the other from Pulwama. Both of them are affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) outfit," a senior police officer said.

Identifying the arrested militants he said, "Hafiz Abdulla Malik was arrested from Wahadan area in Anantnag. Second militant Sarwar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bathen (Khrew) area of Pulwama. Mir had recently joined militant ranks while Malik was active since September 25, 2021."

"Both the militants were arrested after joint forces launched cordon and search operation based on credible inputs. One pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from Malik," the officer added. Both the militants are being interrogated.

