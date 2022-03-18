Shopian: Police claimed to have arrested two LeT aides in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Friday. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from the arrested persons.

According to a police statement, a joint team of police and security forces comprising 34 Army Rashtriya Rifles, 178 Battalion of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two associates of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered weapons from them.

Police identified the arrested aides as Sameer Ahmed Butt and Mushtaq Ahmed Lone and weapons seized from them included one pistol, one pistol machete, one AK machete, forty AK rounds among other things.

In this regard, the police station has registered case FIR No. 04/2022 in Imam Sahib Shopian and started further investigation.