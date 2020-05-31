Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): Two men on Saturday died in an accident after the car they were travelling in hit a signboard in Namakkal district of Tami Nadu. The deceased were identified as Jinu Varghese and Jijo Thomas from Kollam district of Kerala. According to the police, the driver Jijo Thomas lost control over the vehicle and hit a signboard on Salem-Madurai national highway near Mudalaipatty.

Jinu Varghese died on the spot while Jijo Thomas was taken to Namakkal Government Hospital and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry.