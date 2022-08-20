Bilaspur: Five youth's got arrested on Saturday for thrashing two men after they mistook them for thieves while they were fixing their bike which broke down when they were going to a nearby village in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

A video of the incident has also surfaced in which the victim men can be seen tied to an electricity pole and getting thrashed fiercely, leaving them grievously injured. Later, somehow they reached the Sipat police station and lodged a complaint. As they were grievously injured first, police took them to hospital and filed a complaint, and later arrest was made.

As per the information, Rajkumar Suryavanshi, a resident of Guru village of Sakri police station, was going to Basha village along with his friend Satsagar Dhritalhare to take mobile from his cousin. As they were on their way, their bike suddenly broke down because of some spark plug glitch, near Daganiya Gram Panchayat at around 1.30 pm. While they were trying to fix their bike, five youths reached the spot, took them into their captivity, and thrashed them alleging they were stealing the bike.

Additional SP Rajendra Jaiswal confirmed the arrest in the incident. After the arrest, when the accused were interrogated, they revealed that they mistook both the youths as thieves and hence they thrashed them. Police have also recovered the sticks and belts used in the attack and further actions are being taken.