Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Two young men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday. According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall.

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star. A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film. SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

After 'Pathaan', most cinemagoers are waiting for 'Tiger 3' to hit the theatres as the film will witness the union of SRK-Salman on screen. Shah Rukh will start shooting for his cameo in 'Tiger 3' in April in Mumbai.

A trade source informed, "Expect the unexpected when Pathaan and Tiger meet in the next instalment of YRF's Spy Universe film Tiger 3! Audiences have seen and loved SRK & Salman together in Pathaan and they will be thrilled to find out what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma has in mind for Pathaan and Tiger to meet again in Tiger 3! SRK is going to shoot for 7 days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor."

"The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source added.(ANI)

