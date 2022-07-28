Toronto: Canadian police have arrested two men with first-degree murder for the targeted killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a 75-year-old Sikh man, acquitted in the tragic 1985 Air India Kanishka terror bombing case that killed 331 people.

According to sources, the two accused have been identified as Tanner Fox (21) and Jose Lopez (23). Currently, the Canadian police are trying to find out whether there is anyone else behind the arrested accused or not.

Notably, Ripudaman Singh Malik, the founder of Khalsa Credit Union and Sikh philanthropist, was shot dead on July 15 in Vancouver while on way to his office. He has recently made a trip to India and also has supported the endeavors made by PM Modi toward the Sikh community.