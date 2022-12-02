Mathura: Two advocates slapping a person near a court in Mahvan tehsil in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh was captured on CCTV camera. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. ETV Bharat couldn't confirm the authenticity of the video.

Read: Protesting lawyers clash with police in Sambalpur

The two advocates after grabbing the victim by the collar were slapping the latter continuously. Victim Manoj hailing from Mahavan tehsil in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh had come to the court for some work. Manoj had an altercation with these advocates over some issue, which led to the thrashing by the latter, said sources.

In the video, the victim was trying to escape from the spot. But the duo grabbed him by the collar and rained blows on the victim. Policemen intervened in the matter and also tried to save the victim. But both were not paying attention to policemen's warnings. The victim managed to escape from the spot. No case has been filed till now.