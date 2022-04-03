Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have busted two modules of Lashkar-Toiba by arresting five militant associates and recovered as many grenades from their possession in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to police, a LeT module comprising the accused Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir of Arin, Shariq Ahmad Mir of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan of Qazipora Bandipora were arrested by the security forces following a tip-off. A Chinese grenade was also recovered on their disclosure. The accused were providing mobile phone SIM cards and other logistic support to militants in the district.

A fifth accused militant associate identified as Irfan Aziz Bhat of Hajin was apprehended at Rakh Hajin, the police spokesman said adding a Chinese grenade was also recovered from his possession. Irfan, as per police, was "in touch with Pak-based terrorist Umer Lala and killed terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin".

