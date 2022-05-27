Srinagar: Two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed in a predawn encounter with the police in the Soura area of Srinagar district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz village in Shopian. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered, the police informed.

"Ten terrorists, including three from JeM and seven from LeT terror outfit, were killed in three days in Kashmir valley. The heinous murder case of the late Ambreen Bhat solved in 24 hours: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. It may be recalled that on Wednesday Amreen Bhat was killed by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Budgam while her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the incident. On Thursday, two local militants identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib, who were involved in the killing of a female artiste Amreen Bhat, were killed during an encounter with police and security forces in Awantipora. (ANI)