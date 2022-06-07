Kupwara: Two LeT militants including one from Pakistan were killed in an encounter at the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara on Tuesday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. The Pakistani terrorist has been identified as Tufail, while further investigation is underway. According to police sources, the search operation is ongoing and the police and army are on the job.

J&K: Two LeT militants killed in encounter at Kupwara

Earlier on Monday, a Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora in North Kashmir's Sopore.