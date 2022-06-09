Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has arrested two 'hybrid' militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit in Gurgurseer area of Tarzoo in North Kashmir's Sopore town.

"Today at about 7:40 pm, a Joint naka was established by Sopore police along with 52 RR at Gurseer in the jurisdiction of police station Tarzoo. During checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards Seer was noted. The persons were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, were tactfully apprehended by the security forces," a police official said.

They have been identified as Muzamil Rasheed Mir of Arihal Pulwama and Faizan Ahmad Paul resident of Pinjoora Shopian, the official added. From their possession, two pistols and five rounds were recovered, he said. "Preliminary investigations have revealed the arrested persons are hybrid militants of proscribed organization LET/TRF and were in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians including outside labourers. Accordingly, FIR has been registered at Police station Tarzoo under relevant sections of law," the official said.