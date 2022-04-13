Kinnaur: To prevent loss of life and property owing to landslides every year, the all-new Landslide Monitoring and Early Monitoring System has been set up at two places in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. As per information, the systems will be vital for providing information in time for those in the area in preparation for an impending natural disaster.

Produced by the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, the warning system will be installed on the hills in landslide-prone areas. The system will work through sensors fitted inside the device, which will sense movement underneath the surface and send a warning signal. The signal, in turn, will sound the warning alarms installed on the road, signaling incoming landslides or quakes to people in the vicinity.

Speaking about the new invention, Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur district Abid Hussain Sadiq, said the device could come in handy during the monsoon lying ahead. "During the rainy season, there is a constant threat of landslides on the mountains, in which many people lose their lives. In such a situation, this system can prove to be effective. This will be installed in four more places," Sadiq noted.

At present, the systems have been installed in the Batseri and Nagulsari villages of the Kinnaur district. Last year, 28 people died due to landslides in Nigulsari. Whereas, in the Batseri, a landslide caused rocks to fall down the cliffside, crushing to death nine tourists inside their vehicle.