Ghaziabad (UP): Two labourers were killed, eight injured and some others feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the Roop Nagar industrial area in Loni, neighbouring Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar said 10 labourers were pulled out from the debris. Two of them were declared dead and eight are injured. A rescue operation is underway for the others. The victims have been identified as Sameer and Rajesh. The injured labourers have been identified as Kamlesh, Balkrishna, Mangesh, Anil, Sunny, Sanjeev, Sohail and Prakash.

They are undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. The condition of two labourers is critical, Kumar said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is doing its last clearing operation. "The NDRF rescue operation is in progress. They are expecting that two-three more people might still be under the debris," he said.

The police had initially feared 15-16 people were trapped under the debris. Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma. Ravi Kumar, a municipal employee, said, "The incident took place around 2.45 pm. Four people were pulled out from the debris by local resident and rushed to the hospital. "The labourers who work at the site all live in nearby areas." (PTI)