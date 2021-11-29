Hyderabad: Two labourers died and another two fell sick while cleaning a septic tank at Gowthami Enclave in Gachibowli of Hyderabad. Police said that workers had not taken any safety measures while cleaning the septic tank, hence, they died of suffocation. Another two workers, who fell unconscious, were rushed to a hospital.

A total of four labourers went to clean the septic tank in Gowthami Enclave. Initially, two of them went down to clean the septic tank, but due to the suffocation, they had come out of the tank. Next, another two went for cleaning, but did not come out for a long time. While the other two, who were waiting outside, looked into the tank when they did not venture out, and found them floating in the tank.

They were identified as Anjaiah (30) and Srinu (32), workers of a private company 'Dial a septic tank'. They are staying at Singareni Colony in Saidabad. On receiving information, the Madhapur fire brigade rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in front of apartments as the kin of the deceased staged a protest when the bodies are being shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. While two others, Swami and John, who fell unconscious, were taken to Kondapur Area Hospital for treatment. Later, police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased.