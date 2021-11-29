Chennai: Two Korean nationals, who were put under house arrest for an economic offence, in Chegalpattu gave the slip to the police. The accused were identified as Choe Jae Won and Choi Yung Suk, Managing Director and General Manager of Chowel India Private Limited, were arrested in a GST evasion case in 2019.

After their arrest, they were imprisoned in Trichy jail. But, the duo approached the Supreme Court with a plea seeking private accommodation. The apex court permitted the private detention with the condition of proper surveillance by the Tamil Nadu police.

Both of them moved to a flat of their choice on the eighth floor in a multi-storeyed apartment in Orgadam of Chengalpattu district. A police guard was deployed on the floor for surveillance.

Yet, the two of them managed to escape from the house detention a few days ago. According to sources, with fake documents, the duo first fled to Bengaluru, from there to Manipur, and Myanmar from Manipur on a flight. From Myanmar, they would have managed to reach South Korea. The Tamil Nadu police are investigating the case and launched a man-hunt to trace their whereabouts with the help of diplomatic channels.