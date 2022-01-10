Imphal: In the first case of pre-election violence, two people were shot dead by unidentified militants at Imphal's West district, police said on Monday.

Police said that incident took place in Wangoi area in the district when unknown assailants fired at Abujam John (57) and Abujam Tomba (37) on Sunday night. During the incident both the victims were walking on the streets of Wangoi, located only 30 km from the capital town Imphal.

A BJP worker, John died on the way to the hospital, while Tomba, a police commando, breathed his last in the hospital.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India announced the election date for the 60-member Assembly of Manipur. The state is going for a two-phased election on February 27 and on March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the crime scene on Monday and asked the security forces to intensify the operations to book the culprits.

Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan killed in terrorist attack