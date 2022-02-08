Aurangabad: Two persons were killed in a bomb blast in Bihar's Aurangabad on Tuesday. The incident occurred in a junk shop in Alinagar in the district. As per the information, the deceased, identified as Dhanagar Pandey and Taukir Ansari, alongside their companion Tufzul Sheikh were at the junk shop when a rag picker approached the establishment with his bag. Pandey struck the bag containing old materials with his hammer upon which a powerful explosion took place.

After being rushed to the Aurangabad Sadar Hospital for treatment, Pandey and Ansari were pronounced dead, while Sheikh sustained injuries, and is currently undergoing treatment.

The police reached the spot immediately after receiving inputs about the incident.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sharan Omi said that the matter was under investigation. "Nothing can be said clearly. The police are investigating the case from every angle", Omi said. The relatives of the deceased, however, alleged that the explosives were in the bag being handled by Pandey, causing the explosion.