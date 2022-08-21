Gaurela Pendra Marwahi (Chattisgarh): Two persons were killed in two separate incidents of elephant attack in the Jashpur and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) districts of Chhattisgarh. According to sources in the Forest Department, one person identified as Ashok Uike (49) was trampled to death by a jumbo at Kherwatola under Marwahi Forest Range in the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi on Friday night.

They further revealed that the rogue elephant got separated from his herd of 22 other elephants and was seen moving around near the village. Forest Department sources said that the jumbo charged at Uike and killed him when he was loitering around a building in the neighbourhood. Uike died on the spot.

As for the second incident which took place in Jashpur district on the same night one man called Lalit Kerketta (38) was killed by elephants, Forest Department sources said. They also said that the deceased is a resident of Tapkara village and went out to check the water level in his fields. Forest Department officials said that the administration has initiated the process of giving compensation to the families of the two deceased.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the Forest Department officials have demanded Rs. 20,000 from them for driving away the elephants. Denying the allegation Marwahi Forest Department officials said " we are tracking the movement of elephants and will take necessary action."