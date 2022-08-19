Kakinada (AP): Two people died and eight others were injured after an explosion occurred at a sugar refinery in the Vakalapudi area of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The injured have been shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital and are being treated. One injured person, who is reportedly in critical condition, was admitted to Apollo hospital for better treatment.

Soon after the incident, the fire department, electrical department, and police officials inspected the area and as per the preliminary investigations, the fire was probably triggered by a short circuit at the conveyor belt where the sugar bags are packed.

Enraged by the accident, the workers and public associations protested in front of the industry demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased. During the protest, a minor altercation also happened between the police and the workers but later workers calmed down after the police assured them that they would negotiate with the management. Meanwhile, Kakinada Rural MLA Kannababu and district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu visited the sugar plant and supervised the rescue operation.

“A major fire accident took place in Vakalapudi Sugar Factory near Kakinada. Two people died and eight others suffered injuries in the incident and another one sustained serious injuries. Prima facie looks like an explosion triggered by a short circuit at the conveyor belt in the factory which is used for loading the sugar bags. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. A case is registered,” said Kakinada SP Ravindranath Babu. Further investigation into the incident is underway, added.