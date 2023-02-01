Thane (Maharashtra): Two scrap dealers were killed after drums filled with a combustible chemical exploded in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

The victims were drawing diethylene glycol from the containers at Kambe in Bhiwandi when one of them lit a cigarette, setting off a fire around 8.30 am, the official said.

Four drums exploded due to the fire, killing the duo, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell. Firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said, adding that the Nizampur police are probing the matter.

In another case, one person died and two others sustained injuries after a reactor exploded at the GFMS Pharma factory in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old, while those injured are said to be in stable condition. Workers fled the area following the explosion, with fire department officials subsequently bringing the blaze under control. According to primary reports, several factory employees have fallen ill owing to thick flames and fumes on the spot. Police officials have reached the factory premises, and a probe has been kickstarted to determine the exact details of the incident. (With agency Inputs)