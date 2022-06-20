Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Two young men died in a bike accident, after their vehicles collided with each other during a bike race in Vizhinjam Mukkola. The deceased have been identified Sarath, a native of Chowara and Muhammad Haris, a native of Vattiyoorkavu Nettayam. The incident took place on the bypass at Mukkola on Sunday evening.

The young men were engaged in a race during which their bikes collided with each other. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were pronounced dead. The Vizhinjam police reached the spot and took further action. The bodies were shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College mortuary. A few days ago, another youth sustained injuries on the same spot.