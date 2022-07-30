New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a ghastly mishap, two people were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a truck rammed two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle on the flyover near Shaheed Sthal Metro Station in Ghaziabad late on Friday night. It is learnt that the truck driver was driving reverse and rammed the vehicles causing the death of two and injuries to 10 others of whom the condition of eight is said to be serious.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the driver was drunk or not. All the injured have been admitted to the District MMG Hospital. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody by the local police while the cause of the accident is being investigated.