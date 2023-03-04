Mumbai: A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men when he asked them not to fight with each other in suburban Sion in Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The accused duo had also taken offence to a colleague of the victim smiling at them while they were exchanging blows over a petty issue in a bylane in Punjabi Colony locality in the morning, an official said. The duo was arrested on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he said. The incident occurred in the morning when the victim and his friend were passing through the bylane.

The official said the victim asked the duo not to fight, which enraged them, following which one of them attacked the victim with a sharp weapon. The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a private hospital with the help of police where he was declared dead, he said. Further investigation is underway, the official added. (PTI)