Jaipur: Talent does not have any age limit. Proving it right, two children, Vachaspati (9) and Vedant (10) from Rajasthan's Jaipur surprised everyone by reciting more than 1,500 shlokas from the religious scriptures. The children started learning during the Covid period and recited the shlokas.

Both Vedant and Vachaspati are studying in CBSE English medium schools, but due to their interest in Sanskrit, they are studying Sanskrit, along with English. "When the schools were closed during the Covid, Shastri Kaushalendra Das (Vedant's father and Vachaspati's uncle) inspired us to make good use of the time and study Sanskrit verses," told ETV Bharat on Children's Day.

Two kids from Jaipur recite over 1,500 Sanskrit shlokas

Also read: Happy Childrens Day: 5 Bollywood movies to watch with your kids

Vachaspati, studying in Class III, said, "These verses are from religious texts like Amarkosh, Stotra Ratnavali, Shrimad Bhagwadgita and Shri Ramcharitmanas." At the same time, Vedant, studying in Class IV, said, "I started memorising verses from nursery itself, but then I remembered only a few verses. At the same time, when I started studying shlokas during the Corona period, this figure reached 1,500." Vedant further said, "My day starts and ends with the reciting of shlokas. However, I do not yet know the meaning of these verses. At present, my father has asked him to memorise verses for 12 years. Later, we will also learn the meaning of each verse."