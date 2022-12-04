Srinagar: In an attempt to revive Kashmir's traditional Sozni (needle) art, two friends from Srinagar have started stitching and selling Sozni caps online. Mohsin Fayaz and Muhammad Owais Bhat, both residents of Srinagar's Eidgah area, have been designing the Sozni caps with embroidery lines for the last four years and selling them across India and even abroad.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohsin said, "In 2018, we used to stitch Sozni caps for ourselves. But when we saw people getting attracted to it, we started putting it out online. We then hired a few more for this venture. In 2019, we faced a lot of problems due to restrictions on the internet in the Valley. However, in 2020, we reworked it and are now satisfied with the orders we are getting," he said adding, "At present, we are receiving orders from across the country and also from abroad."

Also read: Meet budding 78-year-old woman entrepreneur from Delhi crocheting her way to success

While describing the fabric and the quality of the caps, he said, "Those are made of Pashmina wool. We have employed a chain of craftsmen, with some doing needlework (Sozni) and some others adding colours to it, while we design the caps. At last, there is a tailor, who stitches the whole artwork into the caps." According to Owais, the caps are available in the range of Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000.

"Prices depend on the design and customisation. The normal range is Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000 but prices can go higher, too, depending on the design and material," he said. "We make customised caps also, which can be made available in 15 days," he added. They are expanding the venture with beret caps for women at their shop. The duo even started home delivery of the products.