New Delhi: Justice P B Varale of the Bombay High Court was on Tuesday elevated as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court while Justice AM Magrey, a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC, was appointed its chief justice. Incumbent Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in the same capacity.

"As per the Constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mittal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. The Supreme Court Collegium had late last month made the recommendations. (PTI)