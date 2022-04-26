Srinagar: Two militants affiliated to the JeM outfit were arrested in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Aqib Mir of Batpora Sopore and Danish Dar of Chankan Sopore, were apprehended by a joint team of Police, Army’s 29RR and SSB following input about the movement of two militants in a vehicle moving towards Srinagar.

Two pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 pistol rounds and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession. The three belonged to the JeM hybrid module and were looking to target PRIs and minority community members and non-locals. The arrest of the militants is said to have foiled major terror plots. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been initiated, a police officer said.

