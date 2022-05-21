Jodhpur: Two saints from the Jain community were killed and one suffered injury after an unidentified vehicle rammed into them in the early morning hours of Saturday. The saints were coming from Ahmedabad to Jodhpur after seeking blessing from their Guru.

Upon information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the saints to AIIMS, where two saints were declared dead, while the third one is undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences on the demise of the saints and Tweeted "got the news of the death of Jain Sadhu, Maharaj Shree Chaitanya Tilak Ji and Maharaj Shree Charan Tilak Ji in an accident that took place in Kudi Bhagtasani area in Jodhpur. My deepest sympathies are with the Jain community in this difficult time, I pray to the almighty to give them the strength to bear this trauma, and I pray for the speedy recovery of Maharaj Shree Shashwat Tilak Ji, who was injured in the accident."

SHO Sumerdan said that "This morning an unidentified vehicle rammed into the saints near Mogra. We are going through the nearby CCTVs to get a clue about the vehicle and its driver. A case has been registered under the relevant sections."

