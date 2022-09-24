Jaisalmer: Police detained two suspected Kashmiri citizens roaming in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in the Ramgarh border area, a border district adjacent to the Indo-Pak border on Saturday. The duo was identified as Jameel Iqbal (23) and Maruf Hussain (25), both residents of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: Two detained for attempting to convert woman to Christianity in UP's Sambhal

Police station in-charge Achala Ram said, "In the initial interrogation, both the youths told us that they have come to collect donations. However, no such document is available to them to substantiate their claim. The duo has been handed over to the security agencies. Security agencies are jointly interrogating both of them."

A police outpost in Khuiyala received information that two youths were roaming in the prohibited area on Friday, following which they were detained, police said.