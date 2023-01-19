Chhapra: Two soldiers belonging to Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) after the jawans misbehaved with the girl students on board Rajdhani Express, at Chhapra Junction in Bihar on Wednesday.

Police said both the jawans were intoxicated at the time of arrest. The arrested ITBP soldiers were identified as Amarjeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar Singh. Amarjeet is a native of Jammu and posted in Dibrugarh, whereas the other is a resident of Punjab and is currently deployed at a place in Arunachal Pradesh.

Police said the duo passed lewd comments on the girl students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) when the students boarded the 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express at New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal. The students were on a study tour to New Delhi and were accompanied by their principal.

As soon as the information was received, the GRP was ready for the duo at the Chhapra Junction and took them into custody immediately after the train chugged into the station. Chhapra GRP Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said they had already intimated their respective units on the behaviour of the soldiers.

"Both the jawans were detained for questioning after receiving complaint from the school principal. An FIR has been lodged against them in this connection. After an inquiry, we arrested them formally following due procedures. As they are part of the central security force, their superiors were notified of the incident," Singh said.

"We were travelling on in B11 coach of Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani express. The jawans who were also travelling in the same coach began misbehaving with the girls. They also passed lewd comments on the girls. I reported the incident to the coach attendant and then to the local railway authorities for suitable action," the principal said.