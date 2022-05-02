New Delhi: Two out of the 15 passengers of the Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight who sustained injuries due to mid-air turbulence have been admitted to ICU in Durgapur in West Bengal, DGCA said. It also stated that one of the injured passengers was admitted to Diamond Hospital, and suffered a head injury, while the other passenger was admitted to the Mission Hospital as he suffered a spinal injury.

"Two of the passengers are in ICU at Durgapur. One of the passengers is admitted in Diamond hospital suffering from a head injury and other passenger is in mission hospital with spinal injury," DGCA said in a statement. It further stated that there were injuries to fourteen passengers and three cabin crew adding that the injuries were related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead, and facial injuries. "At present, three passengers are hospitalized," DGCA stated.

It further stated that during the turbulence the oxygen panels opened up and oxygen masks fell off. "Damage has occurred to the few seat hand rest and overhead decorative panel. One cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken. The galley items were seen strewn across the floor. The same was the condition in the aisle. The airline after inspection positioned the aircraft at Kolkata," the DGCA said.

According to DGCA, there were 195 persons on board the aircraft including two pilots and four cabin crew members. As for the action taken by DGCA, the statement said, "DGCA has off rostered the involved crew, the AME who released the aircraft from Durgapur and in charge of Maintenance Control Center of M/s Spice Jet pending investigation.The involved aircraft is at present grounded at Kolkata." "As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out an inspection of M/s Spice jet aircraft across the fleet," it added.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report by DGCA, on the incident said that the related aircraft was on "autopilot mode" when it encountered turbulance. "During this period, the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft. Aircraft reported to Durgapur ATC that few passengers were injured due to turbulence and requested medical assistance after landing," the DGCA report said.

" The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted. "More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," the Union Minister Stated in another tweet.

(With agency inputs)

