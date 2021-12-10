KOLKATA: There was a shootout at the Regent Park area in South Kolkata, following which two persons were injured. The police have arrested one person in this connection. The two injured were Avijit Mulick and Pankaj Saha.

The arrested person, identified as Victor Bhattacharya, was bleeding when he was arrested. A pistol has been recovered from the suspect, who has been admitted to Bagha Jatin State General Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner (south suburban division), Rashid Munir Khan.

Eyewitnesses said that the shootout took place at around 4.45am on Friday. The locals found the two inured persons in a pool of blood and informed the police. The sleuths of the local Regent Park Police station and the Detective Department immediately reached the spot. The two injured persons were rushed to SSKM Hospital.

Police sources said, probably, the rivalry relating to real estate promotion and syndicate are the reasons behind the shootout. The event took place at a time when the City Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra has already ordered the police stations to undertake a massive drive-on seizure of illegal arms throughout the city before the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls scheduled on December 19.

Locals alleged that local antisocial elements often used to move by the vehicle owned by Pankaj Saha and created panic in the locality. They further alleged that police took no action against them despite receiving several complaints.

They told police that both Avijit Mulick and Pankaj Saha were involved in the real estate promotion business in the Regent Park locality. Early morning on Friday, Saha, and Mullick had an altercation with an unknown person, who left the spot. Soon after that two miscreants, one of whom was Victor Bhattacharya, came to the spot riding a motorcycle.

Police sources said that Victor was carrying the firearm and he shot at Mullick and Saha. Victor is notorious in the locality and had been involved in several anti-social activities for quite some time. The police are investigating the reason behind the shootout.